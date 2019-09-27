Ferocious 5: The electric starters to the 2019/20 Bundesliga season

The new Bundesliga season may only be five games old but there has already been no shortage of standout players in 2019/20.

That should come as no surprise given the likes of Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund all find themselves around the summit as expected, meaning their big guns have been firing.

But there have also been a couple of surprise packages in the form of fourth-placed Freiburg, while Schalke are also on the rise following last season’s dalliances with relegation.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at five of the best performers so far this season based on key statistical categories.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (BAYERN MUNICH) – 9 goals

Even by his unbelievable standards, Robert Lewandowski has made a stunning start to the new season with nine goals in five matches.

Goal Machine: 9 goals in 5 games but Robert Lewandowski is only getting started

And he could have had more had he not selflessly handed over a penalty for Philippe Coutinho to score his first Bayern goal last weekend, despite being on a hat-trick.

If Lewandowski can keep up at this rate, it seems a mere formality that he will surpass his current personal best of 30 goals in a single Bundesliga season.

JADON SANCHO (BORUSSIA DORTMUND) – 4 assists

What Lewandowski is to goals, Jadon Sancho is to assists and last season’s leading provider has also picked up where he left off.

With his perfect blend of speed, skill and intelligence, the 19-year-old is a real weapon in a formidable-looking Dortmund attack that also boasts the likes of Marco Reus, Paco Alcacer and Thorgan Hazard.

Jadon Sancho is the gift that just keeps on giving for Borussia Dortmund

Having created four goals already this term, Sancho has also hit the back of the net himself three times and recently became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to notch 15 goals.

PETER GULACSI (RB LEIPZIG) – 84% saves

He may not be in the limelight as often as some of his RB Leipzig team-mates but there can be no denying that Peter Gulacsi is one of the best goalkeepers – and quite possibly the best – in the Bundesliga right now.

Top 5 Saves – Matchday 05

Every member of the defence did their part in Die Roten Bullen conceding the least goals last season, but it certainly helps when a player of Gulacsi’s calibre is between the sticks.

Having saved 84 per cent of the shots he has faced, the Hungary No. 1 leads all comers and proved to be a man for the big occasion with a stunning last-minute save to deny Niklas Sule in a 1-1 draw with Bayern on Match Day 4.

WENDELL (BAYER LEVERKUSEN) – 575 touches

Bayer Leverkusen entered the 2019/20 campaign as one of the teams to watch, especially after last season’s late charge that saw them qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

While the focus is always going to be on the likes of Kai Havertz, Kevin Volland and Leon Bailey, left-back Wendell is slowly but surely emerging as a pivotal member of the team.

With 575 touches, no other player in the competition has been more involved than the Brazilian, who offers Leverkusen plenty both at the back and going forward.

SALIF SANE (SCHALKE) – 75% duels won

He is one of the Bundesliga’s most fearsome centre-backs, so it should come as no surprise that Salif Sane is currently the Bundesliga’s best one-on-one player with a 75 per cent win ratio in duels.

Having started on the bench in Schalke’s opening two games – a 0-0 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach and a 3-0 loss to Bayern – Sane’s return to the starting XI has coincided with three consecutive victories.

Schalke have been allowed to play with more freedom under new coach David Wagner, which makes it all the more important to have a behemoth like Sane standing guard at the back and offering much-needed stability.