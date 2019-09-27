Union Berlin’s sweet Swede Sebastian Andersson proves the man for the big time

Prior to the 2019/20 season, neither Sebastian Andersson nor Union Berlin had never featured in the Bundesliga before.

Just five games into their debut campaign in the top flight, both Andersson and Union are showing that they belong on the biggest stage German football has to offer.

Back in May, Union made history by winning promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time in their 53-year history by beating Stuttgart on away goals following a 2-2 draw in the promotion/relegation playoffs.

The striking star of the Bundesliga new boys: Union Berlin’s Sebastian Andersson

In doing so, they became the 56th club to ever feature in the top flight but, given their status as the newest kids on the block, there was some concern as to whether they would struggle in their debut campaign.

While the season is still young, Union have shown they have what it takes to match it with the best after a stunning 3-1 win over last season’s runners-up Borussia Dortmund on Match Day 3.

There have been no shortage of key contributors but one man who certainly stands out is Swedish striker Andersson.

Having first moved to Germany with Kaiserslautern, the 1.9-metre target man moved to the Stadion An Der Alten Forsterei last summer and played a pivotal role in promotion with 12 goals and eight assists.

If there were any doubts over his ability to perform at a higher level, Andersson has dismissed them in emphatic fashion.

He will go down in the history books as Union’s first-ever Bundesliga scorer following his 80th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Augsburg on Match Day 2.

Andersson then went on to net in the next two matches – the first of which being that stunning triumph over Dortmund.

Seb Andersson 🤝 The big stage pic.twitter.com/0BDEEkahDg — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 14, 2019

Next up for Union is another tough match away to Eintracht Frankfurt, but it does provide them with another opportunity to prove their top-flight credentials.

And, if Andersson maintains his sharpshooting ways in front of goal, Union’s stay in the Bundesliga may just be more than just a token one-year stint.