Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness backtracks on Germany boycott comments

After sending a warning to Joachim Low over the Germany goalkeeper debate, Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has retracted his comments.

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has backtracked over comments he made suggesting the club’s players could boycott playing for Germany.

Speaking after Bayern’s Champions League Group B game against Red Star Belgrade last week, Hoeness talked about the debate over who should start in goal for Joachim Low’s side.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has opened up about his frustration at being unable to dislodge Bayern’s Manuel Neuer, who was in between the sticks for Germany’s World Cup triumph in 2014.

Hoeness criticised Ter Stegen for his comments and claimed the media are coordinating a campaign against Neuer, insisting Bayern would not let their players “be damaged without reason”.

He added the Bundesliga champions could “no longer send players to the national team anymore” over the issue, but Hoeness has now retracted the comments.

“Mr Hoeness held discussions about the position of the number one in the national team that, with hindsight, he would not hold today,” said a statement released by Hoeness’ office to German magazine Der Spiegel.

“The subject has long been closed for him, and he will not comment on it anymore.”

In March, Low announced experienced Bayern trio Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller would no longer be considered for selection.

Centre-back Hummels has since rejoined his former club Borussia Dortmund.