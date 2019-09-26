Marco Reus, Werder Bremen’s worst nightmare, is coming for them again

Werder Bremen may have a couple of sleepless nights ahead with Marco Reus – their worst nightmare – coming for them when they meet Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

With 119 games in 265 matches so far in his Bundesliga career, Reus is certainly a genuine superstar of the competition.

Marco Reus, Werder Bremen’s worst nightmare

But even the best players can sometimes enjoy playing against some teams more than others and – for Reus – the unlucky opponents are Werder, who visit the Signal Iduna Park this weekend.

The 30-year-old has scored 12 league goals against Dortmund’s upcoming opponents, the most out of all the sides he has come up against, and there have also been some landmark occasions.

While still playing for previous employers Borussia Monchengladbach, Reus notched the first hat-trick of his professional career against Werder on November 19, 2011.

After switching allegiances, the Germany international also opened his Dortmund account on debut after just 11 minutes against – you guessed it – Werder in their first match of the 2012/13 campaign.

To make matters worse for Die Werderaner, they will be up against a Dortmund outfit who have netted 15 times in five matches this season and are looking to bounce back after last Sunday’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Along with Paco Alcacer and Jadon Sancho, BVB have no shortage of weapons up front and Reus already has three goals to his name.

And, considering who Dortmund are facing next week, few would bet on Reus adding to his tally against Werder on Saturday.