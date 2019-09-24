Marcus Thuram right on track to emulate World Cup-winning father Lilian

It is never easy bearing the surname of a FIFA World Cup-winning father but Marcus Thuram is on course for success following a bright start to life in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Thuram family name was initially made famous by Lilian, widely regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation, who played a key role in the France side that won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 to go along with the two Serie A titles he earned with Juventus.

Since then, it has been Marcus – playing at the opposite end of the field – that has been carrying on the legacy when he made his professional debut in 2015 and after moving to Ligue 1 outfit Guingamp two years ago, his 13-goal haul last season convinced Monchengladbach to bring him to the Bundesliga.

Although he scored on his competitive debut for Gladbach in a DFB-Pokal win over Sandhausen, Thuram went his first four league matches without hitting the back of the net.

But curiously, after being dropped to the bench on Sunday, he came on to devastating effect with two goals in 16 minutes to inspire Die Fohlen to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Highlights – Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

“It was a special day because I scored,” said Thuram after the match, according to the Bundesliga’s official website. “But if we hadn’t won, it would have been worthless.

“It’s nice to enter and score but the most important thing is to win the derby against Dusseldorf.

“And that’s what we did – so I’m very happy for the win.”

Gladbach coach Marco Rose was quick to lavish praise on his new striker, claiming: “Marcus had a break today [Sunday] because he’s played a lot.

“We saw that it did him a lot of good – and that he has quality.”

With Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo to call on as well, Rose potentially has one of the most-exciting attacks in the Bundesliga but team balance – and the obvious fatigue – may occasionally see them take their turn on the bench.

“It was a good decision from the coach,” Thuram added. “I wasn’t tired but other players were fresher than I was.

“I was not the most important player. The most important is the team.”