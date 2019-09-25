Bundesliga’s running man Joshua Kimmich emerging as leader for Bayern Munich

Still only 24, it feels like Bayern Munich’s running man Joshua Kimmich has been around in the Bundesliga forever.

Since moving from RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena in 2015, Kimmich has emerged as a key contributor and already has four Bundesliga titles and two DFB-Pokals to his name.

It would take a significant amount of time to list all the attributes that make him so good at what he does, but what is a given is that he will never stop running for the Bayern cause.

Bayern Munich’s young leader – Joshua Kimmich

In the first five matches of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, Kimmich has already covered 59.9 kilometres at an average of 12.5km per game.

This is an area which he currently leads in at Bayern – as well as the entire Bundesliga – and, as expected, he has topped the “distance covered” charts at his club in the past two seasons.

Impressively, this is something the 24-year-old has achieved in two different positions.

He spent most of 2018/19 playing at right-back and also started the campaign in defence before being shifted to central midfield, where he has been deployed since.

It is not just aimless running that Kimmich provides too, with the Germany international averaging 102 touches per game – the 8th highest in the entire league – and has already racked up three assists this term.

In total, Kimmich has notched nine goals and 33 assists in his 118 league games for Bayern, highlighting just how important he has been as he grows in influence with each passing match.

The fact that he also already has 44 caps to his name means that the Rottweil native is hardly lacking in experience at the highest level despite his relatively tender years.

And if endeavour and desire are two traits that are highly valued at the Allianz Arena, then the running man Kimmich is certainly leading by example and looks a captain-in-waiting.