WATCH – The Top 5 Saves in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 5

For the second week in a row, two of the Bundesliga’s best goalkeepers produced blinders to feature in Match Day 5’s Top 5 Saves of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season.

Again, Manuel Neuer and Peter Gulacsi showed just how important the last line of defence is – even for teams as dominant as Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig respectively – but did either of them claim top spot this week?

Elsewhere, on-loan Manchester City man Zack Steffen continued his electric form for Fortuna Dusseldorf, while Hertha Berlin and Augsburg’s shot-stoppers also earned some well-deserved recognition.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks back at the Top 5 Saves in the Bundesliga over the weekend.

Top 5 Saves – Matchday 05

5) RUNE JARSTEIN – HERTHA BERLIN 2-1 Paderborn

Hertha Berlin finally got their first win of the season and, while the goals were scored by Javairo Dilrosun and Marius Wolf, they also had Rune Jarstein to thank for the three points.

Paderborn looked certain to to score when a freekick was swung in from the left and Sebastian Vasiliadis had been left unmarked at the back post, but Jarstein got across in time to push the bullet header wide.

4) TOMAS KOUBEK – Freiburg 1-1 AUGSBURG

Having joined Augsburg from Rennes in the summer, Tomas Koubek has had a testing start to life in the Bundesliga after conceding five on debut against Borussia Dortmund but is slowly but surely finding his feet.

He produced an excellent double stop in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Freiburg, first reacting well to parry a near-post header from close range before sticking out a left hand to make a second save from Mike Frantz’s deflected effort.

3) PETER GULACSI – Werder Bremen 0-3 RB LEIPZIG

RB Leipzig’s Peter Gulacsi is becoming a frequent feature in the Top 5 Saves and – just five weeks into the campaign – is already appearing for the third time.

When Michael Lang’s right-wing cross reached Davy Klaassen – with plenty to aim for – a goal for Werder Bremen seemed a certainty until Gulacsi showed off his outstanding reflexes to deny the Dutchman from point-blank range with his fingertips.

2) ZACK STEFFEN – Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 FORTUNA DUSSELDORF

If Zack Steffen maintains his current form on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf, he might just be returning to parent club Manchester City to challenge for the No. 1 spot in the near future.

Steffen gave a reminder of his prodigious ability in a 2-1 defeat to Fortuna Dusseldorf after opposition forward Breel Embolo had raced through on goal, racing off his line to make a one-on-one save before somehow recovering and bravely lunging and the Swiss’ feet to deny him a easy finish on the follow-up.

1) MANUEL NEUER – BAYERN MUNICH 4-0 Cologne

For the second week running, Neuer shows just how important a goalkeeper is even for a side as dominant as Bayern.

Rafael Czichos embarked on fantastic run from inside his own half to edge of the box and, with no one closing him down, tried his luck with a low left-footed drive that looked destined for bottom corner until Neuer stuck out a firm left hand to push it away