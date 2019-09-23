Selfless Lewandowski sacrificed hat-trick to hand Coutinho maiden Bayern goal

Strikers are known – even expected – to have a selfish streak in their quest for goals but Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski was happy to put new team-mate Philippe Coutinho ahead of himself on Saturday.

Having already netted two goals against Cologne, it seemed a formality that Lewandowski would complete his hat-trick when Bayern were awarded a penalty shortly after the hour mark.

Instead, the Poland international – his team’s regular spot-kick taker – handed the responsibility to Coutinho, paving the way for the attacking midfielder to net his first goal for Bayern since joining on loan from Barcelona.

Lewandowski was substituted shortly after in what proved to be a 4-0 win for Bayern and missed the opportunity to notch his second treble of the campaign after doing just that against Schalke on Match Day 2, although he already has a staggering nine goals in five matches to his name.

Speaking after the match, Coutinho was quick to express gratitude to the Bayern No. 9, saying: “’Lewy’ let me take the penalty.

“It was a really great gesture because he could have scored his third goal and got his hat-trick, but he allowed me to score my first goal.

“I already said thank you to him.”

Saturday’s win saw Bayern get back to winning ways in the Bundesliga after last week’s 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig, with fellow summer arrival Ivan Perisic also getting on the scoresheet.

Despite draws against Leipzig and Hertha Berlin, Bayern have won their other three matches thus far in the 2019/20 campaign and are currently just two points off the pace in second place.