WATCH – The Top 5 Goals in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 5

With one game still to play, 24 goals hit the back of the net in the first eight games of Match Day 5 in the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign and – as always – there was no shortage of stunners.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at five of the best featuring some of the Bundesliga’s experts when it comes to getting on the scoresheet in style.

Top 5 Goals – Matchday 05

5) LUCAS ALARIO – BAYER LEVERKUSEN 2-0 Union Berlin

Making his first Bundesliga start of the campaign in place of the injured Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario already had a goal chalked off before fellow forward Kevin Volland fired Bayer Leverkusen ahead against Union Berlin in the 20th minute.

And, just five minutes later, Alario was not to be denied as he latched onto a layoff from Wendell on the edge of the box and shifted the ball onto his left foot, before expertly guiding a low drive right into the corner.

4) KARIM ONISIWO – Schalke 2-1 MAINZ

With Mainz trailing Schalke, Karim Onisiwo was thrown on in the 71st minute after starting on the bench and it took him just four minutes to make an impact.

Receiving possession just inside the area with his back to goal, the Austria international expertly swiveled and lashed home a stunning effort on the turn although it ultimately proved to be futile, as Schalke went on to grab a brilliant 89th-minute winner that will be touched on shortly.

3) MARCEL SABITZER – Werder Bremen 0-3 RB LEIPZIG

With each game, Marcel Sabitzer is establishing himself as one of the best players in the Bundesliga largely owing to his brilliant playmaking ability, but also for his sublime ways from dead-ball situations.

On Saturday, with RB Leipzig holding a slender one-goal lead but with Werder Bremen gaining momentum as halftime approached, Sabitzer effectively killed off the contest in the 35th minute when he lined up a freekick on the edge of the area and curled a trademark effort into the top corner.

2) AMINE HARIT – SCHALKE 2-1 Mainz

Amine Harit is the perfect example of a Schalke player enjoying a new lease of life under coach David Wagner, who came in over the summer and has allowed his charges to express themselves with freedom.

And Harit, the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Year in 2017/18, gave a reminder of his ability with the winner against Mainz, running at the opposition defence from 25 yards out before producing an exquisite finish with the outside of his right foot to bend the ball just inside the far post.

1) JAVAIRO DILROSUN – HERTHA BERLIN 2-1 Paderborn

Hertha Berlin finally got their first win of the season at the fifth time of asking, and they were sent on their way by Javairo Dilrosun’s inspirational opening goal.

There appeared to be little danger when the 21-year-old Dutchman received the ball on the left wing but he proceeded to embark on a slaloming run, zigzagging past almost the entire Paderborn defence and leaving defenders for dead at will before forcing a shot past Jannik Huth.