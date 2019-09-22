Reports suggest that Manchester United and Liverpool will contest against each other for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz next June. It has also been understood that the midfielder is valued at close to £90million.

Mirror reports that Havertz’s current employers Leverkusen have asked both Manchester United and Liverpool to pay a transfer sum of not less than £90million, provided they want to secure his services next summer. The English news agency further claims that Havertz is likely to become one of the hottest transfer properties by then, and that more clubs are likely to join the race to sign him, soon.

In a recent interview with Sportbuzzer, the player himself said that he could be on the move at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

“I am happy to stay at Leverkusen for one more year. What happens next summer will be experienced in the future,” he was quoted as saying.

The attacking midfielder joined Leverkusen’s youth academy in 2010 as an 11-year-old, and since then, he has remained with the German top-flight side.

After earning his promotion to their senior team in 2016, Havertz has made 112 appearances for them till date, scoring 30 goals and recording 22 assists.

The 2018-19 season really showed fans what he is capable of, as he scored 20 goals and recorded 7 assists in just 42 appearances across all competitions.

Havertz also made his debut for the German national team last year, since when he has made five appearances for them.