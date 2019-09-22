Paciencia and Silva add new Portuguese flavour to Eintracht Frankfurt attack

Following the summer departures of Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic, Eintracht Frankfurt were forced to mould a new-look attack for the 2019/20 Bundesliga season.

But, what initially was a change out of necessity, has seen the Eagles’ frontline boasting a distinctively fresh Portuguese flavour.

One main ingredient had already been present at the Commerzbank-Arena but is now finally getting the opportunity to blossom.

Paciencia & Silva: The new Portuguese flavour in the Eintracht Frankfurt attack

Having joined Eintracht at the start of last season, Paciencia was restricted to just four league starts – and 11 in total – but managed to net three goals, along with two more in the DFB-Pokal and Europa League.

Four games into the new Bundesliga season, the powerfully-built forward has already netted thrice to equal last term’s tally and is shaping up as the perfect successor to Haller, who was the Bundesliga’s best one-on-one player before moving to West Ham.

Like the Frenchman, Paciencia looks like he can offer Eintracht a genuine focal point in attack but every Haller needs a Jovic, and that is where Andre Silva comes into the picture.

Silva was the Eagles’ latest arrival of the transfer window as he joined from AC Milan on a season-long loan, following Dejan Joveljic and Bas Dost through the entrance as offensive reinforcements.

Curiously, both came through the ranks at Portuguese giants Porto and actually know each other well, so it is pretty interesting that Silva’s debut in last week’s 2-1 loss to Augsburg was actually the first time they have lined up alongside one another.

“It’s funny because we are both from the youth [team] in Porto,” revealed Paciencia. “We grew up together.

“So it’s funny because we never played together in Porto. And I think we can do big things [together at Eintracht].”

Still only 23, Silva memorably boasted a strike rate of four goals in his first four caps for Portugal and will be looking to edge closer to fulfilling his full potential in the Bundesliga.

It might understandably take time for him to settle into life in Frankfurt but it certainly helps having a familiar face around.

“It’s easier to have a player that speaks Portuguese because he can translate [for me] a little bit and it’s easier because he can help me,” Silva said at his unveiling earlier this month.

“He can talk to me about Frankfurt and the club.

“He already told me here in Frankfurt we have the best fans in the world.”

While replacing Jovic, Haller and Rebic – who combined for 46 goals in all competition last season – was never going to be an easy task, Eintracht certainly have reason to be optimistic with the attack they have assembled.

Especially one with a distinctively fresh Portuguese flavour.