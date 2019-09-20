50 games of serving it on a platter – Jadon Sancho just keeps on assisting

Still only 19, Jadon Sancho racked up his 50th Bundesliga appearance against Bayer Leverkusen last weekend and celebrated the milestone with a trademark charitable display.

In what proved to be an impressive 4-0 win at the Signal Iduna Park, Sancho laid on goals for Marco Reus and Raphael Guerreiro to take his tally for the 2019/20 campaign to a league-high four assists.

Jadon Sancho is the gift that just keeps on giving for Borussia Dortmund

The England international is certainly picking up where he left off having also topped the Bundesliga’s assists chart last season with 14 and, along with his ability to find the back of the net himself, he has now been directly involved in 40 goals in a half-century of appearances.

Despite his tender years, Sancho was the only player to feature in all 34 league games for Dortmund in 2018/19 and has now featured in 43 matches in a row, highlighting his remarkable consistency and durability.

One of the Bundesliga’s quickest players with a top speed of 34.6 kilometres per hour and leading the club this season with 34 take-ons, it is easy to see why he is a fan favourite at Dortmund given how much excitement he brings to the field.

Dortmund’s triple threat of Sancho, Reus and Paco Alcacer has already combined for ten of their 13 league goals in the opening four matches.

And, with summer arrivals Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard bound to contribute more once they have fully settled in, Sancho could just be directly involved in many more goals in the 2019/20 season.