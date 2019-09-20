The 5 Big Questions for Match Day 5 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga

With just two points separating RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan asks the five big questions ahead of Match Day 5 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season.

1) Can ever-improving Dortmund pass another test in Eintracht?

It has been a trying week for Borussia Dortmund but they have passed both tests thus far with flying colours, beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 last Saturday before dominating in a 0-0 draw against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

On both occasions, however, they had the backing of their famously passionate fans at the Signal Iduna Park, meaning this weekend’s away trip will pose a different challenge.

Jadon Sancho is the gift that just keeps on giving for Borussia Dortmund

Despite an inconsistent start to the season, Eintracht Frankfurt are no pushovers and BVB head to the Commerzbank-Arena without a win in this city in the past six years.

After leading the Bundesliga by nine points at one stage last term, these were the kind of games Dortmund failed to navigate through that ultimately cost them the title, so it will be interesting to see if they are better equipped this time around.

2) Will rotations be key for Bayern Munich this season?

Having been champions of the Bundesliga in the past seven years, there are no doubts over Bayern Munich’s quality but there is already a distinct enhancement in their strength in depth this season.

While stalwarts like Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben have departed, Bayern have been able to bring in two 2018 FIFA World Cup winners in Benjamin Parvard and Lucas Hernandez, along with loan signings Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic.

Coutinho and Perisic both had to settle for a place on the bench in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Leipzig, but were installed in the starting XI in Wednesday’s Champions League win over Crvena Zvezda.

It is never easy ensuring everyone is satisfied with the amount of game time they are receiving but, if manager Niko Kovac can keep Coutinho, Perisic, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry happy, Bayern’s newfound depth could just be an ominous sign for their rivals.

3) Are RB Leipzig prepared to juggle domestic and continental commitments?

On the other hand of the spectrum, RB Leipzig have a far more settled side and, while they did make one change for Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Benfica, it was due to a change in formation rather than squad rotation.

There is no denying that Die Roten Bullen have a formidable starting XI but if they want to make an impact in Europe as well – and it does look the case – do they have enough depth waiting in the wings?

Lukas Klostermann: The next in a long line of outstanding German right-backs?

The talent is there in the form of youngsters like Dayot Upamecano, Matheus Cunha, Ademola Lookman and Ethan Ampadu, but all of them are fairly raw talents.

An ambitious young manager like Julian Nagelsmann is bound to be targeting success on all fronts, but it might be wise for Leipzig to prioritise.

4) Is it time for Leverkusen to prove their credentials after consecutive losses?

After their late-season charge in the 2018/19 campaign, which saw them ultimately finish in fourth spot, there was plenty of hype surrounding Bayer Leverkusen heading into the new season.

Granted, the departure of Julian Brandt to Dortmund was a big loss but, still boasting plenty of excellent options all over the park including rising star Kai Havertz, there were some expecting Leverkusen to even climb higher in 2019/20.

Difficult day for us in the UCL yesterday, but we’ve got to go onwards and upwards! 💪 pic.twitter.com/ic6wTYLKjV — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) September 19, 2019

After a fairly impressive start, Leverkusen were brought back down to earth last weekend as they were beaten 4-0 by Dortmund, which was followed by an equally-disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

There is no doubt that Havertz is a genuine star and the likes of Kevin Volland, Leon Bailey and Charles Aranguiz provide an excellent supporting cast but, if Leverkusen are to at least match last season’s achievements, they have to bounce back on Saturday at home to newly-promoted Union Berlin.

5) Who will emerge victorious in early-season basement battle?

It is still early days in the campaign but only two sides are still without a win and floundering at the bottom of the table – Hertha Berlin and Paderborn.

As one of three newly-promoted sides, it is understandable that Paderborn might take awhile to get reacquainted with top-flight football but Hertha do not have the same excuse, especially after creditable mid-table finishes in the past couple of seasons.

Interestingly, Hertha’s only point thus far impressively came in the campaign’s opening game – a 2-2 draw with reigning champions Bayern – but it has been downhill since.

🗣️ @antecovic14: “We respect Paderborn and what they achieved in the past few years, but we are at home and need to win the game. We have to strike at the right moments.”#BSCSCP #hahohe pic.twitter.com/tnHkQhNt3y — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) September 19, 2019

With the two teams meeting at the Olympiastadion on Saturday, both sides have an excellent chance of getting up and running but – for the losers – it would spell even more early-season trouble.