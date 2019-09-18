Raphael Guerreiro: Borussia Dortmund’s left-sided dynamo with the silky skills

Into his fourth season in the Bundesliga now, Raphael Guerreiro has established himself as a valuable contributor for a Borussia Dortmund side looking to win a first league crown since 2012.

The French-born Portugal international rose to prominence with Ligue 1 outfit Caen, eventually earning a move to Dortmund in the summer of 2016 for a reported fee of €12million.

Even now, that fee already appears to be a bargain considering the consistency and – more importantly – versatility Guerreiro offers BVB.

Dortmund’s versatile dynamo: Raphael Guerreiro’s silky skills & goals

When he first moved to the Signal Iduna Park, long-serving Marcel Schmelzer was still Dortmund’s first-choice left-back but, under Thomas Tuchel, Guerreiro thrived in a midfield role and notched seven goals in 35 appearances in all competition while delighting the Dortmund faithful with his tricks and flicks.

Since then, he has also played under Peter Bosz and current manager Lucien Favre and continues to offer excellent value with his ability to be deployed in a multitude of positions, even in central midfield.

The summer arrivals of left-back Nico Schulz, and attackers Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt – who have both thus far been field on the left side of attack – might have been cause for Guerreiro to worry about his place in the Dortmund team, but – like his energetic self on the field – he has just kept on going.

And the 25-year-old has since been rewarded for his patience in the past week with a starting berth in two massive ties against Bayer Leverkusen and Barcelona, and even netted in a 4-0 win over the former.

The only surprise? Perhaps the fact that both appearances saw him actually fielded in his natural position of left-back.

But, then again, when it comes to Dortmund’s silky-skilled “Mr. Fix-It”, nothing should come as a surprise.