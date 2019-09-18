Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director reveals Manchester United wanted talented star this summer

Manchester United may have signed just Daniel James in attack this summer transfer window, but as it turns out, they did try and sign other players. They just didn’t get them.

Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc spoke before the club’s home UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage match against Barcelona, and revealed some rather interesting news.

He said that United had come calling for Sancho and wanted to discuss, but Dortmund refused to talk to the Red Devils because they were so sure that they did not wish to sell the England International.

ZORC: – Manchester United were asking us. We didn’t talk to them. (@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/U3SIBu6I8h — Viasport Fotball (@ViasportFotball) September 17, 2019

So United were left to rue their position in Europe as a result, as they couldn’t even manage to negotiate for the talented young star, who started the 0-0 draw against Barcelona.

Despite a bright display and a penalty chance as well, the German side were unable to get all three points against a Barca team that did not have Lionel Messi available from the start.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made a stunning save from Marco Reus’ penalty in the second half to ensure both teams shared the spoils after an intriguing clash.