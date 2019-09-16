Borussia Dortmund star picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as best footballer in the world

Borussia Dortmund superstar Marco Reus has revealed that according to him, Lionel Messi is the best footballer in the world. He also said that he hopes Messi will play for Barcelona in their upcoming Champions League clash against Dortmund.

“I would be very happy if Messi plays. He is the best player in the world,” Reus said, during the pre-match press conference at Dortmund on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Argentine talisman is in doubt for Tuesday’s game amid ongoing struggles with a calf injury. Reports have suggested that although he may not be a part of the final XI, he would still travel to Germany with the rest of the Barcelona squad.

Although Reus is admittedly a huge fan of Messi, he went on to suggest that Dortmund could register a win on their home turf, if they play to their own strengths instead of obsessing over the opponent.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves. We have a good team, we are at home, and we can win the game,” he said, before adding:

“It will, of course, be a tough game tomorrow, and we are going to have to suffer a lot.”

“It is important to start well in the group. We are confident enough to say that we can win the game. We want to test ourselves against the best clubs. We have to be bold, push forward and try to score goals,” the German ace concluded.