Axel Witsel sees no reason why Dortmund can’t beat Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund anchorman Axel Witsel believes his side can make the most of home advantage at their Signal Iduna Park fortress and beat Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Dortmund will head into the clash high on confidence after last Saturday’s 4-0 Bundesliga win over Bayer Leverkusen, which saw star names like Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer all in scintillating form.

Although BVB have reached the knockout round of the Champions League five times in the past seven seasons, they will have to be at their best to do so again in 2019/20 having been drawn in Group F alongside Barca and ambitious Inter Milan, as well as Slavia Prague.

Nonetheless, the Signal Iduna Park is never an easy venue for oppositions teams to visit and, with the backing of the famous Black and Yellow brigade, Witsel does not see why Dortmund cannot emerge victorious against the Spanish giants.

“Personally I’ve never played against Barcelona so it’ll be my first time,” the Belgium international said on the Bundesliga’s official website.

“It’ll be a tough game because it’s Barcelona.

“But we have to believe, play hard, prepare for the game like it’s just another Bundesliga match and give everything out on the pitch.

“I think at home we can do it.”

Barring a shock 3-1 defeat to Union Berlin on Match Day 3 in the Bundesliga, Dortmund have thus far been blemish-free this season with five wins in all competition and already have silverware in the bag, having beaten bitter rivals Bayern Munich to win the DFL-Supercup.