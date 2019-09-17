Sule backs Bayern team-mate Lewandowski to surpass 30-goal personal best

Bayern Munich spearhead Robert Lewandowski has been backed by team-mate Niklas Sule to surpass his personal best of 30 goals in the Bundesliga this season.

Lewandowski, the Bundesliga’s top foreign scorer of all time, has started the 2019/20 campaign in typical, banging in seven goals in the first four league games to claim his customary place on top of the scorers’ chart.

For all his free-scoring ways since first moving to the Bundesliga in 2010, the Poland international has never passed the 30 goal mark in the league – a feat he achieved in back-to-back seasons between 2015 and 2017.

But, with Lewandowski arguably at the peak of his powers having turned 31 last month, Bayern centre-back Sule is confident it can be a personal-best year for the talismanic striker.

“I’d love it if he can keep going as he is”, Sule said, according to the Bundesliga’s official website.

“He’s in great form and we need Lewy [Lewandowski] to be successful this season.

“I don’t want to give any numbers, but if he continues at this rate, scoring in every game, then you can work it out for yourself that he’ll get over 30 goals hopefully.”

Lewandowski has previously won the Bundesliga’s top scorer award on four occasions, and currently holds a two-goal lead over Paco Alcacer and Timo Werner as he boasts a rate of scoring once every 51.4 minutes.

The match of the round in the @Bundesliga_EN certainly did not disappoint as there was plenty of drama! But it is @RBLeipzig_EN who will arguably be happier after matching champions @FCBayernEN to stay top of the #Bundesliga! #BundesligaonFSA #RBLFCBhttps://t.co/D2tpmyBBi2 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) September 14, 2019

With 12 goals to Bayern’s names, the Pole has scored a whopping 58.3 per cent of their total and – coming off the back of a tough test against RB Leipzig last Saturday – could be relishing their next league game at home to newly-promoted Cologne.