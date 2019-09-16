WATCH – The Top 5 Goals in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 4

Coming off the first international break of the 2019/20 season, it did not take the Bundesliga long at all to get back into its groove.

As always, the goals flew in from all over the field and whether you prefer long-range screamers, well-worked team efforts or individual brilliance, there was something for everyone on Match Day 4.

Without further ado, here are the Top 5 Goals from the past week’s Bundesliga action.

Top 5 Goals – Matchday 04

5) CAULY – PADERBORN 1-5 Schalke

As a Brazilian standing at just 1.75 metres, Cauly is understandably more known for his samba skills and what he does with the ball at his feet, so it was something of a collector’s item when he sprung into the air on Sunday to meet Sven Michel’s left-wing cross with a pinpoint header into the far corner.

Unfortunately for him, that proved to be his only on-field present on his 24th birthday as Schalke hit back to hand Paderborn a 5-1 defeat.

4) WOUT WEGHORST – Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-1 WOLFSBURG

View this post on Instagram Fußballträumchen 💚 #vflwolfsburg #arbeitfussballleidenschaft #immer_hungrig #bundesliga A post shared by VfL Wolfsburg (@vfl.wolfsburg) on Sep 13, 2019 at 12:32pm PDT

Some goals are special not because of the actual strike but what happened in the build-up, and that was certainly the case with Wolfsburg’s equaliser in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Wout Weghorst may have gotten the goal but it was all down to Josip Brekalo, who danced his way down the right and absolutely bamboozled his opponent before cutting the ball back to leave the Dutchman with a straightforward finish.

3) MARCO REUS – BORUSSIA DORTMUND 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Another example of a great goal due to its build-up, Borussia Dortmund’s second against Bayer Leverkusen was a product of brilliant team effort.

Tearing down the wing as he always does, Jadon Sancho played a low ball into the box and Paco Alcacer exhibited his near-psychic powers by opting not to shoot at the last moment and instead dummy the ball into the path of the perfectly-positioned Marco Reus, who duly steered his shot beyond Lukas Hradecky’s despairing dive.

2) NIKO GIESSELMANN – FORTUNA DUSSELDORF 1-1 Wolfsburg

Tonight marked Niko Gießelmann’s first-ever Bundesliga goal – and what a strike it was 💥🚀#F95WOB 1-1 pic.twitter.com/ToYWZ3grpq — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 13, 2019

It is not often that left-backs get on the scoresheet but – for Fortuna Dusseldorf’s Niko Giesselmann – it was certainly worth the wait.

A hopefull ball hung up from the right sailed past the initial intended target and bounced back towards the edge of the box, where Giesselmann latched onto it and – from a difficult angle – unleashed an absolute piledriver that flew past Pavao Pervan at the near post before the Wolfsburg goalkeeper could even move.

1) FLORIAN NIEDERLECHNER – AUGSBURG 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Power and precision are usually the two main attributes that Florian Niederlechner brings to Augsburg, and there are probably no two better words to describe his effort against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Reacting quickest to a 50-50 ball 25 yards out from goal, Niederlechner brought the ball down dead with one touch, barged off an attempted challenge by David Abraham before sending a stupendous strike arrowing into the top corner to claim this week’s best goal.