WATCH – The Top 5 Saves in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 4

If ever there was a round where the goalkeepers really came to the fore, it was Match Day 4 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season.

While all the pre-match talk surrounding Bayern Munich’s visit to RB Leipzig was on whether it would be Robert Lewandowski or Timo Werner who would fire their respective teams to victory, they were both upstaged by Manuel Neuer and Peter Gulacsi.

Gulacsi produced the most-crucial save of the game in the 92nd minute, but Neuer was so good he features in this list twice (!!), meaning there is only space this week for two other custodians.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks back at the best saves from Match Day 4 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign.

Top 5 Saves – Matchday 04

5) KEVIN TRAPP – Augsburg 2-1 EINTRACHT FRANKFURT

After his commanding displays while on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last season, Eintracht Frankfurt would have been in dire need of a new goalkeeper until they managed to secure Kevin Trapp’s services on a permanent basis.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Augsburg was far from the ideal result but Trapp did his part and produced an excellent save when he made himself huge to deny Florian Niederlechner from close-range, after a sweeping attack saw Ruben Vargas square the a pass to leave his team-mate with a gaping goal.

4) MANUEL NEUER – RB Leipzig 1-1 BAYERN MUNICH

Following a Bayern domination in the opening 45 on Saturday evening, Leipzig woke up after the break and actually looked the likelier of the two sides to score in the second half.

At 1-1, Nordi Mukiele charged forward down the right and – having not been closed down – unleashed a rocket towards goal, but Neuer instinctively struck out a firm right glove and got enough on the shot to divert it wide.

3) PETER GULACSI – RB LEIPZIG 1-1 Bayern Munich

A save that was as brilliant as it was crucial, Leipzig have Gulacsi to thank for the point against the defending champions.

In the second minute of injury-time, and in what proved to be the last action of the match, Joshua Kimmich hung up a freekick at the back post and it was met by Niklas Sule with a towering header that appeared to have sailed wide, until replays showed that it was a stunning fingertip save by Gulacsi that helped the ball past the post.

2) LUKAS HRADECKY – Borussia Dortmund 4-0 BAYER LEVERKUSEN

The 4-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund was not the best of outings for Bayer Leverkusen, but it could have been worse if not for the heroics of Lukas Hradecky.

His best moment came in the first half following a lovely Dortmund move that set Marco Reus free, as the Leverkusen keeper showed lightning-quick reflexes to get down low and produce a smart save and then make a stunning recovery to charge back into goal and block Julian Brandt’s follow-up effort.

1) MANUEL NEUER – RB Leipzig 1-1 BAYERN MUNICH

Neuer is that good that he appears twice this week, further emphasising just how important he is to Bayern for all their dominant ways.

Right on the hour mark, the dangerous Marcel Sabitzer fired away a howitzer from all of 30 yards that swerved wickedly in the air and appeared to have sent Neuer headed in the wrong direction, only for him to somehow adjust mid-motion and prevent it from flying in over his head.