RB Leipzig match Bayern Munich to stay top of Bundesliga

RB Leipzig enhanced their Bundesliga title credentials on Saturday evening as they battled to a 1-1 draw against reigning champions Bayern Munich at the Red Bull Arena.

It took Bayern just three minutes to open the scoring when Leipzig – looking nervous early on – lost possession near the halfway line and Thomas Muller instantly played an incisive pass to carve open the opposition defence, paving the way for Robert Lewandowski to race through and finish for his 7th goal in four matches.

The hosts nearly shot themselves in the foot again in the 15th minute when goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi gave the ball away and Joshua Kimmich clipped a cross to an unmarked Lewandowski, who was just unable to guide his header on target.

Bayern then thought they had won a penalty in the 36th minute when Lucas Hernandez went down inside the area under a Marcel Sabitzer challenged, only for the decision to be overturned upon review by the Video Assistant Referee.

In a twist of events, Leipzig were then awarded a spot-kick of their own just before halftime when Hernandez nudged Yussuf Poulsen over in the box, and Emil Forsberg made no mistake in dispatching his shot with confidence past Manuel Neuer.

Having struggled to cope with the visitors for much of the first half, Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann introduced Diego Demme for Lukas Klostermann at the break and switched from a 3-5-2 to a 4-4-2 – a move that instantly allowed them to get into the contest.

They almost took the lead on the hour mark as Marcel Sabitzer unleashed a howitzer from distance that swerved in mid-flight and almost caught Neuer out, although the Germany No. 1 reacted brilliantly to claw it to safety.

With a minute remaining, Timo Werner was then slipped through by Nordi Mukiele but Neuer raced off his line well to deny the Leipzig star one-on-one.

And, with the final play of the evening, Bayern came excruciatingly close to snatching the win when Kimmich hung up a freekick at the back post that was met by Niklas Sule with a towering header, but Gulacsi produced a fine fingertip save to salvage a share of the spoils for his side.

The draw was enough to see Leipzig stay top of the table – a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund – and maintain their unbeaten start to the 2019/20 campaign, further enhancing the notion that they could just be legitimate challengers for the title.

RB LEIPZIG: Peter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann (Diego Demme 46’), Nordi Mukiele, Ibrahima Konate, Willi Orban, Marcel Halstenberg, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Emil Forsberg (Christopher Nkunku 69’), Yussuf Poulsen (Matheus Cunha 81’), Timo Werner.

BAYERN MUNICH: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Parvard, Niklas Sule, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Thiago (Philippe Coutinho 88’), Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller (Corentin Tolisso 63’), Serge Gnabry (Alphonso Davies 62’), Robert Lewandowski.