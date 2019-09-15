Borussia Dortmund back to winning ways with Leverkusen rout

Borussia Dortmund emphatically got themselves back into form in the Bundelsiga on Saturday after romping to a 4-0 triumph over Bayer Leverkusen at the Signal Iduna Park.

Looking to bounce back after a shock 3-1 loss to Union Berlin last time out, the hosts duly opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Paco Alcacer beat the offside trap to meet Achraf Hakimi’s excellent right-wing delivery with a neat volley into the back of the net.

Highlights – Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Five minutes after halftime, Dortmund doubled their advantage as Jadon Sancho continued his blistering start to the new season.

Tearing down the right, Sancho cut a low ball back into the area and it was expertly dummied by Alcacer into the path of captain Marco Reus, who made no mistake in placing his shot beyond Lukas Hradecky’s despairing dive.

From then on, Lucien Favre’s charges were always in control of proceedings as Leverkusen looked uncharacteristically sluggish having picked up an impressive seven points from their prior three league outings.

Sancho was at it again in the 83rd minute and he raced through after being released by Thomas Delaney’s lofted pass and drilled away a cross that was palmed away by Hradecky but only as far as to Raphael Guerreiro, who reacted well to finish on the rebound.



And, in the 90th minute, the rout was completed as Dortmund was again produced a lightning foray forward; substitutes Thorgan Hazard and Jacob Bruun Larsen combining with a couple of quick passes to dissect the visitors and leave Reus with a simple tap-in at the far post.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND: Roman Burki, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel (Julian Weigl 78’), Thomas Delaney, Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt (Thorgan Hazard 61’), Paco Alcacer (Jacob Bruun Larsen 79’).

BAYER LEVERKUSEN: Lukas Hradecky, Lars Bender, Jonathan Tah, Sven Bender, Wendell, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aranguiz (Lucas Alario 78’), Nadiem Amiri (Leon Bailey 46’), Kai Havertz, Karim Bellarabi (Moussa Diaby 73’), Kevin Volland.