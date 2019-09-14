Reports: Manchester United target offered to Barcelona in player plus cash deal

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has been on the radar of quite a few top European clubs after setting Bundesliga on fire last season.

Manchester United were desperate to bring the youngster back to England but were thwarted by Dortmund in their efforts to sign the 19-year-old. There were reports that the Premier League giants might return for Sancho in the January transfer window again but if recent reports are to be believed, they need to act fast as Barcelona are closing in on the winger.

According to reports in Don Balon, the Bundesliga side have offered Sancho to Barcelona, but want one of the Catalan players in return. The report claims that they have offered the teenager for €120 million in a deal which would see Ivan Rakitic move the other way.

However, the La Liga giants are not ready to pay as much and are ready to negotiate further with Dortmund. Sancho had 13 goals and 19 assists to his name last season and has already started the new season with a bang, getting three goals and four assists in only five games.

If Manchester United wish to sign the youngster in the summer ahead of the next season, they will have to make a move as quickly as possible.