Julian Nagelsmann looking to lead RB Leipzig to Bundesliga’s promised land

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks at the match made in heaven that is Julian Nagelsmann and RB Leipzig.

Young, bold, inventive and ambitious.

Words that could be used to describe both RB Leipzig and Julian Nagelsmann, which is makes it perfectly fitting the 32-year-old is now in charge of the Bundesliga’s rising force.

Just three games into Nagelsmann’s reign at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig currently find themselves top of the table and the only team still boasting a 100 per cent record.

But as one of a growing group of managers coaching at the top level despite having never played a game of professional football, just how did Nagelsmann get here?

His story is one that has been told a few times by now, having played youth football for 1860 Munich and Augsburg before injuries ended his career at U-19 level.

After earning a degree in Sports Science, he transitioned to coaching and briefly worked with current Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel before joining Hoffenheim as an assistant to in the 2012/13 season.

His evident ability was duly noticed and, by the summer of 2016, Nagelsmann got his big break when he was handed the first-team reins at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena, becoming the youngest manager in Bundesliga history at the age of 28.

In his first two years in the big time, Nagelsmann led Hoffenheim to consecutive top-four finishes, including a debut UEFA Champions League appearance last season.

Eventually, Leipzig came calling and his influence has already been felt from their strong start to the campaign.

One of the Bundesliga's deadliest strikers with 5 goals in 3 games already this year… But could a change in role by his new manager at RB Leipzig see Timo Werner scale ever greater heights?

Die Roten Bullen already had some excellent personnel to call upon but Nagelsmann has confidently introduced new ideas and systems to positive with effect, with five-goal Timo Werner just one of the beneficiaries of a tweak in his tactical position.

Of course, tougher tests ahead and none more so than Saturday’s game against reigning champions Bayern Munich, but Nagelsmann was brought in to take Leipzig to the next level.

And, if they are indeed to win the Bundesliga, then these are the games they will have to start winning.