Niklas Sule: Bayern’s defensive titan that gets them going from the back

It speaks volumes of Niklas Sule’s belief in himself that he opted to join Bayern Munich at a time when he had two of the world’s best in his position ahead in the pecking order.

But in the two years since, Sule has surpassed Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng to now be a two-time Bundesliga winner and first-choice for both club and country.

Standing at 1.95 metres and weighing in at almost 100 kilograms, the 24-year-old always had the physique to be a standout centre-back but those are far from his only attributes.

Niklas Süle: Bayern’s 1.95m, 100kg defensive pillar

The Frankfurt native is also comfortable in possession and initiates many a Bayern attack and is also one of the club’s quickest players, recording a top speed of 35 kilometres per hour despite his imposing physique.

“Every kid dreams of being a champion,” he said. “I’ve had that incredible experience twice and want to have it a third time.

“You don’t want to be arriving at Bayern low on confidence. It’s special here and you have to believe in yourself.

“I think I’ve made a lot of progress and benefitted tremendously from my team-mates and the level of training.”

His professional journey is one that began at Hoffenheim as he made his debut at the age of 17, making 116 appearances in all competition for his former side before convincing Bayern to move and secure his services in the summer of 2017.

“That’s why you leave home at 14,” Sule recounted. “For those moments out on the pitch that you dream of as a child.”

Now one of Bayern’s leaders, the Germany international is the lynchpin in a new-look defence that has recently welcomed Benjamin Parvard and Lucas Hernandez, who were both part of the France team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

And, despite being Bundesliga champions for the past seven seasons, there is a need for Bayern to continually reinforce given the way their title challengers also seem to be getting better each season.

“We’ve signed two World Cup winners who certainly have the quality to play for Bayern,” added Sule.

“I think it’s going to be a very tight race between ourselves and [Borussia] Dortmund. Maybe [RB] Leipzig as well – they’re a great team.

“It should be exciting. We’d happily march right through to the title but that’s not easy in the Bundesliga.”

On Saturday, Bayern face their first real test of the 2019/20 campaign when they visit Leipzig, who have set the pace early on and are the only team still with a 100 per cent record with three wins from three.

In particular, Timo Werner has been in scintillating form for Die Roten Bullen with five goals already but, if there is anyone in the league with the ability – and the confidence – to stop Leipzig’s star man, it would be Sule.