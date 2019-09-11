Bender brothers spell double trouble for Bayer Leverkusen’s rivals

They may be one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting, free-flowing teams but Bayer Leverkusen also have plenty of steel and grit – especially in the form of the Bender brothers, Lars and Sven.

Understandably, it can be sometimes easy to overlook those at the back for Leverkusen considering the talent they have in the attacking third of the field.

Kai Havertz, one of the brightest talents in world football at the moment, has been stealing the headlines for some time now, Jamaica international Leon Bailey is a genuine excitement machine, while Kevin Volland’s industrious ways almost always guarantees goals.

Seeing Double: Bender brothers bring balance to Bundesliga’s blistering bold boys

But putting aside all the glitz and glamour, there is also the likes of midfield workhorse Charles Aranguiz, imposing centre-back Jonathan Tah and – of course – the Bender twins.

Both began their careers at 1860 Munich but it was Lars who first moved to the BayArena in 2009 and, closing in on 300 appearances in all competition for the club, it is no surprise that he is now into his fifth year as captain of the team.

With his take-no-prisoners approach and his ability to give 100 percent for his side every time he takes to the field, he is every bit the inspirational leader at Leverkusen.

View this post on Instagram Twinning! ⚫️❤️😍🔥 A post shared by Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) on Sep 2, 2019 at 2:51am PDT

Still, what could be better than one Bender? Two, of course.

And that is exactly what Die Werkself got for themselves in 2017 when they signed Sven, who went down a different path that saw him become a two-time Bundesliga winner with Borussia Dortmund – which does make him the more successful twin in terms of silverware.

While both were industrious central midfielders in their earlier days, they are now – from a combination of initial necessity and then proven proficiency – firmly entrenched in the Bayer backline, with Lars lining up alongside Tah while Sven has found himself at right-back with increasing frequency.

On Saturday, Leverkusen take on Dortmund in what is promising to be a thrilling clash at the Signal Iduna Park, a venue that one of the 30-year-olds is certainly very familiar with.

While the expectation is that one of Havertz, Volland or Bailey would grab the potential match-winning goal for Leverkusen, it could just be the defensive determination from the Bender brothers and their backline colleagues that actually gets them over the line.