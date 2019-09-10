Alcacer tips Jadon Sancho to be one of the best in the world

Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer believes team-mate Jadon Sancho – one of the Bundesliga’s current leading lights – can be one of the best in the world.

Sancho took the Bundesliga last season by storm in just his second year as a professional, racking up 14 assists to lead the competition while also netting 12 goals of his own.

Bundesliga’s 99 seconds: Here’s what Jadon Sancho is all about

Just three games into the 2019/20 campaign, the England international has picked up where he left off with three goals and three assists, all of which have benefitted Alcacer.

Having played for Barcelona and Spain, Alcacer is no stranger to seeing the world’s best players up close and believes his current team-mate has the potential to be just that.

“He’s still a kid, he’s 19, has all the right characteristics, and if he doesn’t suffer a dip, he’ll be a top player,” Alcacer told Sport, according to an article on the Bundesliga’s official website.

“There are doubts because of his age, but as a player and a person in the dressing room, there’s no faulting him.

“If he keeps improving and acquires a few more attributes, he’ll be one of the best in the world.”

Sancho is already the youngest player in Bundesliga history to record 15 goals following his strike against Cologne on Match Day 2, and is expected to play a key role in Dortmund’s bid to win their first league crown since 2012 this season.

Despite his tender years, the former Manchester City academy graduate is also a regular feature for England already.

And, if he maintains his current trajectory, Sancho’s status as one of the world’s best player could come sooner rather than later.