Is Joshua Kimmich among the world’s best… in two positions?

He’s one of the genuine stars of the Bundesliga but could Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich actually be among the world’s best in two different positions?

Firstly, the notion that he is one of the world’s leading right-backs is one that can hardly be refuted.

In the four years since he moved to the Allianz Arena, Kimmich has emerged as a genuine force down the flank, rarely losing out in defensive situations but also offering his team plenty going forward.

Aaron Wan-Bi-who?? Here is the REAL best right-back in the world… and then some!

Last season, his 13 assists in the Bundesliga was only bettered by Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

But the 24-year-old did begin his career as a central midfielder and has shown it is a position where he can also contribute greatly to Bayern, even if he has thus far been far too valuable at right-back to displace on a regular basis.

Twice already this season, however, he has been deployed in the engine room and it should come as no surprise those appearances came in 3-0 and 6-1 victories over Schalke and Mainz respectively.

Just what does Kimmich think about his versatility?

“I can play in both positions at a very high level, which gives me a lot of confidence,” he said.

“Before joining Bayern, I just considered myself a central midfielder.

“I soon realised that, as a young player looking for game time, you can’t be fussy. You play wherever you’re needed.”

Kimmich is now one of the first names in the Bayern – and Germany – starting XI and has played every minute in the Bundesliga since current manager Niko Kovac took over at the helm last summer.

Nonetheless, it was not too long ago that he was still plying his trade in the second-tier of German football with RB Leipzig and was pleasantly surprised when Bayern came calling.

“I remember it well,” Kimmich recalled. “I was watching TV with my [then] housemate Yussuf Poulsen when my agent rang.

“At first, I couldn’t believe Bayern wanted a player from 2. Bundesliga.”

Perhaps for now, Kimmich will have to settle for just being one of the world’s best at right-back, for that is where he usually plays his football week in, week out.

However, if things change in the future and he features more regularly in the heart of midfield, it would not be too big a surprise if Kimmich – with his vision, technical ability and non-stop running – also establishes himself as a leading light in that position too.