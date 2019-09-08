Why Timo Werner is only going to get better in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season

Timo Werner has been RB Leipzig’s top scorer in every season they have been in the Bundesliga and is coming off the back of a 16-goal campaign in 2018/19.

Just three games into the new campaign, it already looks as though the Germany international is only going to get even better.

From the time he made his professional debut with Stuttgart at the age of 17, Werner was already tipped to make it to the big time and he has certainly delivered on his potential.

Racking up over 100 matches in his first three campaigns with Stuttgart, Werner then moved to the highly-ambitious Leipzig and has hit double figures in goals every season since.

His sheer pace and clinical finishing are the two key factors that make him a nightmare for any of his Bundesliga opponents, but – under Leipzig’s new manager Julian Nagelsmann – a different role could see Werner scale greater heights in 2019/20.

New season, new Werner: Germany’s deadliest hitman has evolved

Previously, his primary starting position used to be along the line of the opposition defence, where he could use his frightening speed to run in behind and take on the goalkeeper one-on-one.

Now, however, his new tactical role sees him hover just in front of the backline while strike partner Yussuf Poulsen occupies one of the centre-backs, forcing the other into deciding whether to hold the line or push up to get tight on Werner.

When the defender opts for the former, he then has plenty of space to get involved in the build-up as Leipzig look to carve out another path to goal

Timo Werner’s tally: For Stuttgart: 13 goals in 95 BL matches 😐 For Leipzig: 52 goals in 95 BL matches ⚽️💥 That’s 4️⃣x as many 😳 pic.twitter.com/yxk98rq0Mr — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) August 30, 2019

But, as illustrated by his goal on Match Day 1 against Union Berlin, when the second scenario happens, it leaves a big gap for Werner to use his aforementioned speed to race into and deal the damage himself.

In just three Bundesliga matches this season, the 23-year-old has already racked up five goals – including his maiden hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach last time out – and is just one behind current top scorer Robert Lewandowski.

Unless the rest of the Bundesliga can find a way to counter his new-look Werner under Nagelsmann, he could easily find himself going head-to-head with the Bayern Munich star for top-scorer status come the end of the season.