Borussia Dortmund include 16-year-old Gio Reyna in Champions League squad

Borussia Dortmund’s precocious talent Gio Reyna is on track for a professional debut in the 2019/20 season after being named in their UEFA Champions League squad.

Dortmund, who have been drawn alongside Barcelona, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague in Group F, recently named a 31-man squad for their upcoming continental campaign.

And the list includes 16-year-old Reyna – son of former United States captain Claudio – who only joined the club at the start of the year and is yet to make his professional debut.

What a day, what an experience ⚽️ #firststart

After catching the eye playing at youth level for both New York City and United States, the younger Reyna earned a move to the Bundesliga and – in doing so – followed in the footsteps of his father, who began his career at Bayer Leverkusen and also played for Wolfsburg.

The teenager is so highly rated that he was included in Dortmund’s pre-season tour and featured in wins over Seattle Sounders, Liverpool and Udinese, even notching an assist for Paco Alcacer against the reigning European champions.

Already, he is being tipped to follow in the footsteps of fellow American Christian Pulisic, who rose to prominence at the Signal Iduna Park despite his tender years before completing a move to €64million move to Chelsea in the summer.

While the younger Reyna was initially expected to mainly represent Dortmund’s U-19s this season, the fact that he has been included in the Champions League suggests his first-team debut could come sooner rather than later.