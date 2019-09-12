From Barcelona to the Bundesliga: Coutinho wastes no time settling in at Bayern

It has only been less than a month since he arrived from Bayern Munich’s newest Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho is already settling in nicely in the Bundesliga.

After completing a year-long loan on August 19, with Bayern having an option to buy at the end of the season, Coutinho went straight into the match day squad for Match Day 2’s clash with Schalke albeit starting on the bench.

Loving life in the Bundesliga: Philippe Coutinho's first few weeks at Bayern Munich

But, with the reigning champions cruising to victory, the Brazilian – along with fellow new arrival Ivan Perisic – was introduced early on in the second half and it did not take him long to show off his skills.

Coutinho was then given a spot in the starting XI by manager Niko Kovac the following weekend, as Bayern made it two wins on the trot with a resounding 6-1 rout of Mainz.

The 27-year-old is yet to notch his first goal or assist but it is still early days in his time at the Allianz Arena and, given the club’s history with Brazilian success stories, there appears to be no better place for him to rediscover his form.

After all, there is no doubting he is a world-class talent – one that convinced Barcelona to fork out £105million to sign him from Liverpool only two years ago.

And, if Coutinho gets anywhere close to his best, Bayern may just prove to be unstoppable in their charge towards an 8th consecutive Bundesliga crown.