Lewandowski, Alcacer, Werner… Who will be the Bundesliga’s top scorer in 2019/20?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a look at the likeliest suspects to be the top scorer in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season.

They play for the three teams tipped to challenge for the Bundesliga title this season.

Lewandowski, Werner, Alcacer – Bundesliga’s hitmen already on fire

So it should come as no surprise that Robert Lewandowski, Paco Alcacer and Timo Werner are also expected to be challenging for the Torjagerkanone – awarded to the league’s top scorer – come the end of the season.

All three have started the new campaign in scintillating form, but is there anyone else who could mount a challenge?

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at six leading candidates.

1) ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (BAYERN MUNICH)

There is no better person to start with than the current holder of the Torjagerkanone, especially considering Lewandowski has been the Bundesliga’s leading goal-getter in four of the past six years.

In the opening two weeks of the campaign, the Poland international netted all five of his team’s goals – including a stunning hat-trick against Schalke – and then grabbed another in the most recent 6-1 triumph over Mainz.

He leads the line like no other – Is Robert Lewandowski the best no. 9 in the world?

With six goals to his name, Lewandowski is already over a quarter of the way to reaching last term’s tally of 22 and it would take a brave person to bet against one regarded as one of the world’s most-complete strikers.

2) BAS DOST (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)



Bas Dost may have made a late start to the season, having only arrived from Sporting CP ahead of Match Day 3, but it did not take him long to make an impact as he netted just 11 minutes after coming on as a halftime substitute in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The ultimate poacher is back in the @Bundesliga_EN… and it took him just 11 minutes of his @eintracht_eng debut to make an IMMEDIATE IMPACT! Welcome back, Bas Dost‼️ #Bundesliga #BundesligaonFSA #footballasitsmeanttobehttps://t.co/aHg3jo8CdZ — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) September 3, 2019

The 30-year-old is no stranger to the Bundesliga and his previous spell with Wolfsburg reaped 36 goals in 85 outings, as well as a DFB-Pokal triumph in 2015.

The summer departures of Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic – who combined for 57 goals last season have left a sizeable void in the Eintracht attack, but Dost is just the type of player to thrive on the pressure.

3) TIMO WERNER (RB LEIPZIG)

It is probably expected that Werner would feature on this list especially when he has been RB Leipzig’s leading scorer in every year since they won promotion to the Bundesliga.

But, just three games into 2019/20, the Germany international is looking deadlier than ever before, especially after notching his first-ever hat-trick last time out against Borussia Monchengladbach.

New season, new Werner: Germany’s deadliest hitman has evolved

His speed and finishing have always been his strengths but new manager Julian Nagelsmann has also tweaked his role slightly and – with five goals so far – it looks to be a masterstroke.

4) WOUT WEGHORST (WOLFSBURG)

As far as debut campaigns go, Wolfsburg could not have asked for more from Wout Weghorst following his 17-goal haul in 2018/19.

The Dutchman offers his team a genuine focal point in attack and also contributes in bringing others into play, which has already been on display numerous times this season.

Still, Weghorst’s primary job remains finding the back of the net and is something he excels in, so it would not be overly surprising if he contends for this year’s Torjagerkanone.

5) YUYA OSAKO (WERDER BREMEN)

This is perhaps more of a long shot given he is not an out-and-out striker, but it is impossible to ignore Yuya Osako’s blistering start to 2019/20 – even more so considering Werder Bremen do have to replace the goals that former Max Kruse used to get so regularly.

A 🔥🔥🔥 start to the new campaign‼️ Having already equalled his @Bundesliga_EN tally for the whole of last season, we look at the 3⃣ fine strikes from @werderbremen_en‘s 🇯🇵 ace! #Bundesliga #BundesligaonFSAhttps://t.co/f4k3REuLHA — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) September 2, 2019

While Niclas Fullkrug and Josh Sargent will occupy the main striking berths, their work rate and tendency to drift wide will create space and Osako has definitely exploited that in the first month of the campaign with three goals to his name already.

His eye for goal cannot be refuted and, while the Japan international may ultimately fall short in challenging for top honours, he could certainly emerge as a pivotal member of an ambitious Werder outfit.

6) PACO ALCACER (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

When it comes to efficiency, there is just no competing with Borussia Dortmund’s Paco Alcacer, whose average of 67 minutes per goal is the most-prolific ratio in the history of the Bundesliga.

The Spaniard made a real impact of the bench in 2018/19 – with 12 of his 18 goals coming as a substitute – but he looks ready to play a leading role this season.

View this post on Instagram @bvb09 🐝 A post shared by Paco Alcacer (@paco93alcacer) on Aug 17, 2019 at 12:37pm PDT

Alcacer’s predatory instincts have reaped four goals so far but, with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and Julian Brandt pulling the strings behind him, the Dortmund fans can expect a fair few more from the smiling assassin in the next nine months.