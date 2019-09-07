Jonas Hector: A remarkable route to Bundesliga and Germany stardom

At the age of 29, Cologne’s Jonas Hector is now a Bundesliga stalwart and a FIFA Confederations Cup winner with Germany in 2017.

But his journey to the top is certainly an unconventional – and quite remarkable – one.

Jonas did it the Hector way: A remarkable route to the Bundesliga

While almost every footballer that makes it to the big time now goes through a similar pathway from young – honing their craft in the youth teams of clubs such as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund – Hector was never at an academy.

In fact, until the age of 20, he was still playing as an amateur for SV Auersmacher in the fifth tier of German football.

Perhaps the best way to illustrate his initial approach to the game is the fact that he even rejected an opportunity to join Saarbrucken’s youth setup so that he could continue playing with his friends.

Nonetheless, Cologne eventually came calling in 2010 and, after two years with the second team, Hector was promoted to the first-team squad and the rest is history.

After earning promotion to the Bundesliga in 2014, Hector soon established himself as one of the league’s most-consistent defenders and was soon recognised by Joachim Low at international level.

The composed left-back was a starter in Germany’s triumph at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and is closing in on 50 caps after making his international debut just five years ago.

Following Cologne’s relegation at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, Hector remained loyal to the club and continued to feature regularly for the national team despite plying his trade in the second tier.

However, with the Billy Goats bouncing back immediately and having now reclaimed their place in the Bundesliga, Hector is back where he belongs – even if it may have been an eventful journey to have gotten there in the first place.