WATCH – The Top 5 Saves in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 3

For the third week in a row, the 30-goal mark was passed in the 2019/20 Bundesliga but – once again – the goalkeepers were at their best too.

A couple of shot-stoppers appear in the Top 5 Saves for the second consecutive match day, while last season’s clean-sheet leader Peter Gulacsi makes his first appearance of the season.

Without further ado, here are the best saves from Match Day 3 of the new Bundesliga season.

Top 5 Saves – Matchday 03

5) JANNIK HUTH – Wolfsburg 1-1 PADERBORN

Paderborn picked up their first point since returning to the Bundesliga on Saturday, but it might not have been the case for Jannik Huth’s excellent reflexes.

Eyeing a left-wing cross by Maximilian Arnold, the usually-prolific Wout Weghorst met it with a powerful volley and looked certain to score until Huth got down smartly to push it wide of the post.

4) ALEXANDER NUBEL – SCHALKE 3-0 Hertha Berlin

Having gone goalless in their opening two matches, Schalke finally got up and running with a 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin – benefitting from own-goals by Niklas Stark and Karim Rekik, as well as a Jonjoe Kenny strike.

But it was not as straightforward a win as the scoreline suggested and Alexander Nubel had to be alert to keep out a low drive from Dodi Lukebakio with his legs early on when the scores were still level at 0-0.

3) TIMO HORN – Freiburg 1-2 COLOGNE

Like Schalke, Cologne also picked up their first win of the 2019/20 campaign on Match Day 3 and, for the second week running, Timo Horn produced a save worthy of recognition.

He cannot have been pleased seeing his defence leave Jonathan Schmid completely unmarked on the edge of the box at a corner, but did his job by sticking up two strong fists to block the Frenchman’s ferocious drive.

2) PETER GULACSI – Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 RB LEIPZIG

It is no surprise that RB Leipzig boasted the best defensive record in the Bundesliga last season, with a sturdy backline sitting in front of the excellent Peter Gulacsi.

With Friday evening’s match against Borussia Monchengladbach still very much in the balance, Gulacsi showed why he is regarded as one of the league’s best goalkeepers dived to his right instinctively after his defence had been carved open to deny Alassane Plea from point-blank range.

1) YANN SOMMER – BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH 1-3 RB Leipzig

Nonetheless, Gulacsi’s stop was bettered by his opposite number on Friday and it is hard to find fault with Yann Sommer even if Timo Werner put three goals past him.

The Switzerland international was at his best as he came to Gladbach’s rescue following a fine move from the opposition, extending a strong hand and to tip over what looked to be a certain goal for Marcel Sabitzer.