WATCH – The Top 5 Goals in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 3

As the first international break of 2019/20 approaches, there was no better way for the Bundesliga to sign off for the moment with 31 goals flying in on Match Day 3.

From long-range crackers to sublime individual efforts, here are the Top 5 goals from the past weekend.

5) TIMO WERNER – Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 RB LEIPZIG

Considering he has been RB Leipzig’s top scorer each season since they first won promotion to the top flight, it is perhaps surprising that Timo Werner had – until the past weekend – never netted a Bundesliga hat-trick.

All that changed with a masterful display from the Germany international against Borussia Monchengladbach, topped up with a delightful second as he expertly took Yussuf Poulsen’s deft pass into his path and burst through before finishing past Yann Sommer.

4) JOSIP BREKALO – WOLFSBURG 1-1 Paderborn

Josip Brekalo may have had to settle for a place on the bench in Wolfsburg’s opening two games but, if he continues his fine form, it will be impossible to keep him out of the starting XI.

Having come on as a substitute in the previous week and netting in a 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin, Brekalo was finally handed his first start of the season and notched his second goal of the campaign by pouncing on Wout Weghorst’s layoff and sending a right-footed rocket into the back of the net.

3) YUYA OSAKO – WERDER BREMEN 3-2 Augsburg

Yuya Osako has started the new season on fire and – with three goals to his name – has already equalled his tally in the Bundesliga from last term.

A 🔥🔥🔥 start to the new campaign‼️ Having already equalled his @Bundesliga_EN tally for the whole of last season, we look at the 3⃣ fine strikes from @werderbremen_en‘s 🇯🇵 ace! #Bundesliga #BundesligaonFSAhttps://t.co/f4k3REuLHA — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) September 2, 2019

While his first against Augsburg was a clever run-and-finish, his second, which proved to be the winner, took the cake as he never took his eyes off Marco Friedl’s left-wing cross before meeting it with a firm, inside-foot volley past Tomas Koubek.

2) DAVID ALABA – BAYERN MUNICH 6-1 Mainz

It has been over two years since Bayern Munich fans were treated one of David Alaba’s sublime freekicks but it was arguably worth the wait.

Following Benjamin Parvard’s equaliser after Mainz had taken a shock lead, Alaba lined up a dead-ball on the edge of the ball and found the top corner with an exquisite curler to hand Bayern the lead on the stroke of halftime, giving his side the impetus to claim what eventually was an emphatic 6-1 triumph.

1) JOSH SARGENT – WERDER BREMEN 3-2 Augsburg

It certainly was a game to remember for Werder considering they have ended up providing two of Match Day 3’s Top 5 Goals and, while Osako was a lesson in textbook technique, Josh Sargent’s was a piece of individual brilliance.

Having been picked out by Nuri Sahin’s searching pass, Sargent found himself confronted by Koubek while also having to control a looping ball but somehow managed to round the keeper with two deft touches, leaving himself with an open goal to finish into.