WATCH: Thanks for the memories – a look back at Ante Rebic’s time at Eintracht

He was part of Eintracht Frankfurt’s fearsome front trio that took the Bundesliga by storm last season, but Ante Rebic has said farewell to Germany for now.

On Monday, the 25-year-old completed a loan move to AC Milan – which sees Andre Silva move in the other direction – to call time on a three-year stay at the Commerzbank-Arena.

It is remarkable that just a season after they combined for a staggering 57 goals in all competition, Rebic, Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) and Sebastien Haller (West Ham) have all left Eintracht, who are certainly the victims of their own success.

Their departures do pave the way for new stars to shine and the likes of Goncalo Pacencia and Daichi Kamada have certainly made bright starts to the campaign.

But, as the Bundesliga bids farewell to Rebic – for the time being at least – we take a look back at the unforgettable memories he gave the Frankfurt faithful.

Thanks for the memories: Farewell, Ante Rebic