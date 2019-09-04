WATCH: How well have Coutinho and Bayern’s new signings started the season?

Despite having won the last seven Bundesliga titles, Bayern Munich certainly are not resting on their laurels having welcomed six new players in the summer transfer window, including Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho.

The arrival of Coutinho and two 2018 FIFA World Cup winners in Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Parvard has significantly bolstered a formidable outfit already boasting the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer and Thiago.

Coutinho, Perisic & company: Bayern Munich’s newest gems

As Bayern gun for more success in the 2019/20 season, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at how their new signings have fared so far and what can expected from them in the coming months.

BENJAMIN PARVARD

The only one of Bayern’s summer arrivals to have started in all three of their Bundesliga matches so far, Benjamin Parvard has wasted no time in showing he has what it takes to succeed at Germany’s biggest club after three years with Stuttgart.

The Frenchman’s versatility has also come in handy as he opened the campaign in central defence, before moving out to the right as Joshua Kimmich was deployed in midfield in the next two matches and even got on the scoresheet in last Saturday’s 6-1 win over Mainz.

But, with Kimmich a guaranteed pick at right-back unless he is needed in the engine room, and Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez – of a similar age profile – also vying for the two centre-back berths, Parvard may have to knuckle down to solidify his place in the starting XI.

FIETE ARP

Fiete Arp is yet to appear for Bayern in the league this season but that was never going to be a surprise considering he is definitely one for the future.

Having opted to move to the Allianz Arena this summer and not play another season in the 2. Bundesliga with Hamburg, the 19-year-old will have to bide his time but has no better role model to watch and learn from than Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski’s durability means he rarely needs to be rotated but that also means Bayern have not required a plethora of back-up options, so Arp can expect some game time as the next-in-line in the cup and continental games when the Pole is rested.

IVAN PERISIC

A man who is no stranger to the Bundesliga, Ivan Perisic arrives on loan from Inter Milan as a former double winner with Borussia Dortmund and also won a second DFB-Pokal with Wolfsburg in 2015.

Following the departures of legendary duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, Bayern were certainly in need of reinforcements on the wings and bringing in a proven performer at minimal cost for now looks to be a savvy piece of business.

While Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry were expected to be the first choices in the wide attacking berths, Bayern coach Niko Kovac has already displayed a willingness to rotate by dropping the latter in favour of Perisic against Mainz and the Croat made an impact by heading home their third goal.

PHILIPPE COUTINHO

Philippe Coutinho was the biggest name to move to Munich this summer and arguably the Bundesliga’s highest-profile arrival in recent memory, but perhaps that should not come as a surprise considering it was not too long ago that Barcelona forked out a reported £105million to procure his services from Liverpool.

Considering it came just days after his move was confirmed, the Brazilian had to settle for a place on the bench in Bayern’s second match against Schalke but came on as a 57th-minute substitute to much fanfare.

Coutinho was handed his first start at the weekend before being replaced by Thomas Muller after the hour mark but, as he settles in to his new surroundings, he should only grow in influence on the pitch.

LUCAS HERNANDEZ

The second of two World Cup-winning defenders to join Bayern over the summer, there was perhaps less excitement over Lucas Hernandez – and Parvard’s – transfers considering they had already been finalised previously.

Still, Bayern have recruited a defender who has consistently performed for one of Europe’s biggest clubs, Atletico Madrid, in the past three seasons and looks to have an excellent career ahead of him at the age of 23.

Having sat on the bench in the opening round of the new season, Hernandez has since slotted in nicely alongside Sule in the heart of defence in victories over Schalke and Mainz, showing promising signs of a potentially-formidable long-term partnership.

MICKAEL CUISANCE

Perhaps one of the more-surprising deals that Bayern did in the transfer window, Mickael Cuisance does nonetheless arrive from Borussia Monchengladbach as a talented youngster with plenty of room still to get better.

Just two campaigns ago, the Frenchman was named Gladbach’s Player of the Season as an 18-year-old and certainly has all the skills required to turn a game on its head.

His move has not been without controversy with individuals from his former club having come out to claim he had grown too big for his boots at Borussia Park and, with plenty of competition for places, it will be interesting to see what kind of opportunities Cuisance gets this season at least.