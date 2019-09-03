Welcome back to the Bundesliga: Bas Dost makes instant impact on return

He was once one of the most-feared strikers in the Bundesliga – and it did not take Bas Dost long to announce his return following his move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Having recently completed a move to the Commerzbank-Arena from Sporting CP, Dost had to settle for a place on the bench on Sunday as his new side entertained Fortuna Dusseldorf.

But, with Eintracht trailing to Rouwen Hennings’ 28th-minute effort, the Dutchman was introduced as a halftime substitute and it took him just 11 minutes to make an impact.

Escaping his marker’s attentions, Dost ghosted in at the near post to meet Goncalo Pacencia’s right-wing delivery and send a deft header past Zack Steffen.

His presence up front also kept the Fortuna defenders busy and afforded Pacencia more space to work with, so it was no surprise that the latter eventually popped up with the winner in the 86th minute.

Dost’s immediate influence should come as no surprise considering he was one of the Bundesliga’s top strikers in his previous stint with Wolfsburg from 2012 to 2016.

🎙️ It’s tiring work scoring goals when you are Bas Dost 😅#SGEF95 pic.twitter.com/Mni8dI5JNW — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 1, 2019

On his debut in the opening game of the 2012/13 season, he headed home on close-range in the last minute to hand the Wolves a 1-0 win at Stuttgart.

In his previous 85 games in the top flight of German football, all his 36 goals came inside the area with 31 of those being first-time finishes, illustrating just how much of a predator he is.

His finest hour in a Wolfsburg jersey arguably game in February 2016 when he notched four goals in a 5-4 victory away to Bayer Leverkusen, and he remains the only Dutchman to have done that amongst other illustrious names like Roy Makaay and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Dost’s time at the Volkswagen Arena was not without success as they won the DFB-Pokal in 2015, with the towering 1.96-metre striker finding the back of the net in a 3-1 triumph over Borussia Dortmund.

With Eintracht looking to improve on last term’s 7th-place finish in the Bundesliga and once again go far in the Europa League, the capture of Dost could just prove be one of the signings of the season.