Bayern Munich chief slams star for comments on club’s transfer policy

Bayern Munich Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic has slammed star striker Robert Lewandowski for his comments on the Bundesliga giants’ transfer policy.

Salihamidzic said that the Bayern Munich’s newly-acquired youngsters such as 18-year-old Alphonso Davies and 20-year-old Michael Cuisance were vital to the club’s future, adding that it is not the Poland attacker’s business to talk about what the club decides in terms of transfers.

“He [Lewandowski] does not have to worry about my job or the job of (CEO) Karl-Heinz Rummenigge or (President) Uli Hoeness – and certainly not in public. He does not have to – I think he understood that”, Salihamidzic told Kicker in a recent interview.

He further added: “If we do not do that (invest in young players), it will be difficult for Bayern, we can not spend hundreds of millions every summer,” before concluding:

“That’s what we talk about again and again with coach Niko Kovac, and although we aim to win the championship and once again the Champions League, we need to invest in these young players on a regular basis.”

Over the past three weeks, Bayern Munich bounced back well from their German Super Cup defeat to Borussia Dortmund, with two wins and a draw in the Bundesliga.

The Bavarians are currently placed second in the table with seven points, two points behind RB Leipzig.

Quotes via Goal.