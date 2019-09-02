Reports: Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid star out, Bayern Munich make approach

Real Madrid may be close to making some additions before the end of the summer transfer window, but it appears that some exits could happen too.

Don Balon are reporting that manager Zinedine Zidane has run out of patience with Isco, and wants the Spaniard out the door soon.

Isco was considered the superstar that Real Madrid could look to, but it is no secret that the attacking midfielder has fallen away in the last couple of seasons, and has hardly recovered.

‘1 bombshell? 2 bombshells’ – Zidane on transfers

It appeared that his second lease on life could see a renewed display this campaign, but an injury has forced him out of the team, and allowed players such as James Rodriguez to flourish.

A right femoral biceps injury might just prove to be Isco’s undoing at Real Madrid, as the report states that Bayern Munich are keen to add him to their squad as they begin a rebuild of their own.

The Bavarians lost Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery this summer, and have already signed Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho to strengthen their squad, and perhaps adding someone with the experience and poise of Isco could add the final touches.

The signing of Bruno Fernandes is expected to be completed soon by Los Blancos, so that could mean Isco might just be on the move.