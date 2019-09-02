WATCH: Yuya Osako makes storming start to new Bundesliga season

If Yuya Osako’s first season at Werder Bremen was steady rather than spectacular, the start he has made to his second has been nothing short of stunning.

With Max Kruse – Werder’s top scorer last season with 12 goals in all competition – now departed for Fenerbahce, there was plenty of interest to see who would step up to fill his void.

And, while Die Werderaner have not exactly had the best of starts to 2019/20, one man who has stood up to be counted has been Osako.

Werder Bremen star Yuya Osako’s fine start to 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign

His double on Sunday evening inspired Bremen to a 3-2 win over Augsburg and helped them claim their first points of the campaign, following consecutive defeats to Fortuna Dusseldorf and Hoffenheim.

The first – after just six minutes – saw him expertly take Niclas Fullkrug’s dinked through-pass into his stride and coolly finish past Tomas Koubek.

And, with the scores tied at 2-2 and the hosts struggling to break down their 10-man opposition, Osako popped up in the 67th minute to meet Marco Friedl’s left-wing cross with a perfectly-cushioned volley for the winner.

Along with his late effort against Hoffenheim, the Japan international now has three goals in as many games and has already equalled his Bundesliga tally in the whole of last term.

View this post on Instagram 今季初勝利！！積み重ねて行けるように頑張ります！！ #bundesliga #werderbremen #bremen #今季初勝利 #2goal A post shared by Yuya Osako/大迫勇也 (@yuya_osako) on Sep 1, 2019 at 3:35pm PDT

Of course, in his position sitting in just behind the strikers, Osako should not be solely judged on his strike rate and has also caught the eye with his link-up play and intelligent movement in the final third.

But, with Werder needing to find an avenue to goals in the post-Kruse era, Osako – at the age of 29 – could just emerge as a genuine star of the competition if he is able to hit the back of the net on a regular basis, as he has done in the opening month of the new season.