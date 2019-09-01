Reports: Bayern star on the verge of joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Bayern Munich have been busy in the transfer market so far this season. The Bavarians have replaced several key players, including Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. And reports claim they are now set to sever ties with one more key first-team player, who is expected to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

Christian Falk of BILD confirmed that Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng is on his way to sign for Juventus. The centre back did not train with the first team and also missed the photo session, which involves the entire first team.

The German international is now expected to complete a move to Juventus, although the details of the impending deal are yet to be confirmed.

Boateng found himself surplus to requirements at Bayern this summer, after the club drafted in Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard from Atletico Madrid and VFB Stuttgart, respectively. While both are expected to line up either side of the central defenders, both are comfortable playing in the middle.

Meanwhile, Boateng’s capture would leave Juventus with a selection conundrum. The Bianconeri already have five centre-backs in their ranks – Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, and Daniele Rugani – although none are linked with a move away before deadline day.