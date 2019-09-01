Reports: Bayern Munich to return for Premier League star after summer failure

Bayern Munich had a solid start and a solid end to their transfer window, as they ended up signing six new players. Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic, and Mickael Cuisance joined late in after the Bavarians have wrapped up three deals earlier. However, reports suggest they could return later for one Premier League star.

According to a report by the Mirror, Bayern Munich are still looking to add Leroy Sane among their ranks. The German star suffered a long term injury recently and is expected to be out for up to six months. Nevertheless, that is not stopping the Bavarians from making a late move for him.

Bayern chased Sane for almost the entire summer window up to the point the Germany international was ruled out from the injury. The Bundesliga giants were even ready to pay upwards of 100 Million in order to secure his services, however, an untimely injury scuppered the deal for the time being.

Meanwhile, the report also states that Bayern are also looking to wrap up deals for Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can. The Juventus pair have been left on the sidelines lately as Maurizio Sarri puts his faith in other available options and could be available to move.

The Bavarians have already signed six players during the summer window. They brought in France’s World Cup winning pair Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez early on, while also signing German prodigy Jan Fiete Arp. Moreover, injury to Sane saw them shift their gaze on other targets such as Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho, with both players joining on a loan deal.