Bayern Munich confirmed on Thursday that Uli Hoeness is to step down as president and the long-serving chief said he is going out on a high.

Uli Hoeness admits criticism he faced at last year’s annual general meeting played a part in his decision to step down as Bayern Munich president but feels he is leaving the club “in great condition”.

Bayern confirmed on Thursday that the long-serving Hoeness will not stand for re-election in November and former Adidas chief executive Herbert Hainer was unanimously backed by the club’s advisory board to take over.

The news ended months of speculation surrounding the 67-year-old, who at the 2018 AGM was lambasted by supporter Johannes Bachmayr in an 11-minute rant for running a “one-man show”.

After 30 years as general manager and a decade as president, Hoeness believes the time is right to call it a day.

“I have thought about it over the past year,” he said at a news conference on Friday. “My wife also reminded me at breakfast more often that she would like to spend more time with me.

“Of course, I have to admit, the events at the AGM gave me a little push to think more about it.

“I thought about contacting Mr Bachmayr immediately after the AGM then I decided not to, because I now know who is behind this campaign, so it wouldn’t make sense.

“I wanted to hand Bayern over in great condition. I succeeded. The business figures were the best in the history of Bayern – that was always important to me.

“Hainer is the perfect man for the job. If you can lead Adidas, you can also lead Bayern. I am convinced that Bayern are well prepared. With the decisions of the last days, we have set the right track for the future.”

There has also been talk of a falling out between CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge – who will be replaced by Oliver Kahn from 2022 – and Hoeness, but that played no part in the latter’s decision to step aside.

Uli Hoeness: “The decisions made in the last few days have set the club on the right path for the future.”#FCBayern pic.twitter.com/8w42Ld8CRP — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 30, 2019

“In the last 10 years, we’ve had differences of opinion in healthy discussions that sometimes get a bit louder. That brings success; I think a culture of debate and discussion is very healthy. I didn’t take this decision because of that.”

Bayern boss Niko Kovac came under fire in his first season at the Allianz Arena despite holding off a strong challenge from Borussia Dortmund to win the Bundesliga, as well as lifting the DFB-Pokal.

The Bavarian giants exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage, but Hoeness is confident the Croatian is the right man to lead the club forward after being backed in the transfer market.

“Despite a difficult start to last season, we caught up with BVB and won the league as well as the DFB-Pokal with hard work,” he said. “I never understood why that was not appreciated enough in public. It’s not just about the Champions League.

“I think Niko is an excellent coach and a great representative of the club. He has won the double in his first year here. That’s not so bad. He got involved in the transfers, he now has the squad that he imagined.

“The board approved €200million in spending on new players, but we have managed to put together a very good squad with €90million [net spend], so if we think it’s necessary, we can still make moves.”