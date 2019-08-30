Reports: Real Madrid want Bundesliga star as Paul Pogba alternative

According to reports, Real Madrid have given up on their interest in Paul Pogba and they have already found an alternative for the Manchester United star – Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

It is Don Balon that reports that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is keenly interested in signing the 20-year-old German midfielder, after he impressed fans in the 2018-19 Bundesliga.

Havertz made 34 appearances for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last season and scored 17 goals as well. Overall, he played in 42 matches for the German side and recorded figures of twenty goals and seven assists in 2018-19 alone.

According to Don Balon, Zidane needs a relatively young midfielder to sign for them this summer – so that the player serve as a long-term option for Real Madrid. The Spanish news agency further claims that he has moved on from considering the likes of Pogba and Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes, as both stars’ current employers (Manchester United in Pogba’s case) are against the idea of parting ways with their players.

Meanwhile, it has also been understood that Bayer Leverkusen themselves have become aware of the interest attracted by Havertz, and they have hence reportedly named an asking price of €90million for their midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether Los Blancos will accept the Bundesliga club’s valuation – furthermore, they will have to arrive at their decision as soon as possible, because the summer transfer window will shut down next week – on 2nd September.