WATCH: Is Freiburg’s Luca Waldschmidt the next big star of the Bundesliga?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a closer look at Luca Waldschmidt, Freiburg’s rising star who is promising to take the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign by storm.

Two weeks into the new Bundesliga season, five teams currently lead the way with a 100 per cent record – perhaps none more surprising than Freiburg.

Having finished just three spots off the relegation places in 2018/19, it was expected that they would once again be facing a long and arduous battle again only to have confounded the critics thus far.

Meet Luca Waldschmidt, the next big star of Germany and the Bundesliga

But, after impressive 3-1 wins over Werder Bremen and Paderborn, it looks like the Freiburg fans could have plenty to cheer about in the coming months and no one is giving them more joy right not that Luca Waldschmidt.

Joining from Hamburg at the start of the 2018/19 campaign, Waldschmidt proved to be an instant hit at the Schwarzwald-Stadion and his nine-goal haul saw him finish as the club’s second-highest scorer and just one behind Nils Petersen.

His form carried over into the summer at the UEFA European U-21 Championship, where he finished as the tournament’s top scorer with a record-equalling seven goals while leading the line for Germany in their run to the final – where they were eventually beaten by Spain.

Already this season, Waldschmidt has netted twice in as many matches and will be looking to continue his and Freiburg’s fine start to the campaign on Saturday at home to newly-promoted Cologne.

Having recently earned a maiden call-up to the Germany senior team for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Netherlands and Northern Ireland, his star is certainly on the rise.

And, at the age of 23 now, with increasing experience to go with his undoubted talent, Waldschmidt could soon be emerging as one of the Bundesliga’s genuine stars.