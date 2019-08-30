Lewandowski warns Bundesliga defenders that he can still get better

In what should give Bundesliga defenders absolute nightmares, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski believes he still has improvement to come.

Lewandowski, widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, has already made a blistering start in the first two games of the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign by scoring all five of Bayern’s goals so far.

He started with a crucial brace that salvaged a 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin, before netting a hat-trick in a 3-0 triumph over Schalke which was completed with a stunning 25-yard freekick.

Already the highest-scoring foreigner in Bundesliga history, the Poland international currently has 207 goals to his name from 292 games but insists there could be more to come from him despite his outstanding scoring rate.

“My own expectations in myself are always the highest, and I know I can always do better,” he said, according to the Bundesliga’s official website.

“Of course a player can win a match on his own from time to time, but we win titles as a team.

“I always try to score, no matter who we’re playing against.

“And we all need to know that the Bundesliga isn’t an easy league and you’ve always got to be ready.”

Lewandowski has already impressed new team-mate Philippe Coutinho, who has played alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez while at Barcelona but was still captivated after seeing the Pole’s ability up close.

“He’s incredible, just world-class,” said the Brazil international, who has joined Bayern on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

“It’s incredible, the way he trains. I’ve been here a week and – watching him up close – he’s so much better than you think on TV.

“He had a great game [against Schalke], a great hat-trick and he deserves it.”