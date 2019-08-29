WATCH: Manuel Akanji, Borussia Dortmund’s defensive mastermind

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a closer look at Manuel Akanji, the defensive genius who adopts an almost-mathematical approach to stopping the Bundesliga’s best strikers.

Borussia Dortmund’s title charge last season may have ultimately come undone due to their inadequacies in defence, but one man who could not be faulted was Manuel Akanji.

As the season reached the business end and injuries hit Dortmund especially at the back, Akanji was a constant presence as he selflessly filled in all across the backline only for his side to fall short in winning their first Bundesliga title since 2012 on the final day of the campaign.

The regard in which he is held in at the Signal Iduna Park was illustrated when he captained the side in the absence of Marco Reus, with his maturity and leadership all the more impressive considering he is still only 24.

With the 2019/20 campaign now underway, BVB have a fresh chance to end Bayern’s seven-year dominance and should be buoyed by their strong start of two wins in a row, having scored eight goals and conceding just twice against Augsburg and Cologne.

Despite his relative youth, Akanji was required to be the old head in the heart of defence last season playing alongside the likes of Abdou Diallo, who has since left for Paris Saint-Germain, and – in particular – Dan-Axel Zagadou, who has immense potential but whose inexperience was cruelly exposed by Robert Lewandowski in a 5-0 loss to Bayern.

The Switzerland international’s ability cannot be questioned, but a big positive for Dortmund is – with the return of experienced campaigner Mats Hummels – Akanji can now not only focus more on his own game but also learn from the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner.

There is already a consensus that BVB’s newfound squad depth will stand them in good stead this season.

But manager Lucien Favre may find it difficult – or unneccesary even – to rotate in central defence if Akanji and Hummels continue to impress as the first-choice centre-backs.