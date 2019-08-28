Will Philippe Coutinho be lucky number 13 of Bayern’s Brazilians?

By joining Bayern Munich on loan from Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho continues a rich history of Brazilians playing for the Bundesliga’s most-successful club.

When he came off the bench in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Schalke, Coutinho became the 13th Brazilian to pull on the Bayern jersey.

And, while he arrives as one of the club’s most high-profile signings ever, he has plenty of expectations to live up for there have been some hugely successful Brazilians in Bavaria.

Will Philippe Coutinho be another Brazilian success at Bayern Munich?

The first two to bring samba to Bayern were Mazinho and Bernardo in 1991, but it was their fourth Brazilian import who was the first to reach legendary status.

With 92 goals in 169 Bundesliga appearances, Giovane Elber is a man who needs no introduction and he is also the highest-scoring Brazilian in the entire competition.

With his debut out of the way, @Phil_Coutinho is ready to take the @Bundesliga_EN by storm! Do YOU think he will rediscover his world-class form at @FCBayernEN? #Bundesliga #BundesligaonFSAhttps://t.co/YIyLXHoC8j — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) August 26, 2019

However, in terms of silverware, the fact that he has to settle for second place might initially come as a surprise considering who actually tops the list.

The reason for that is because, as a full-back, Rafinha was certainly not the flashiest or fanciest of Brazilians to grace the Allianz Arena, but there can be no questioning his consistency and the value he brought to the team.

Having claimed a 7th Bundesliga title last season, Rafinha decided to return to his homeland with Flamengo but will always be fondly remembered by the Bayern faithful.

Apart from the likes of Elber and Rafinha, there have also been other success stories in the form of Lucio, Ze Roberto, Dante and Paulo Sergio.

But, with the former Liverpool and Barcelona now the 13th addition to Bayern’s Brazilian roster, could he go on to achieve similar success?