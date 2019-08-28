WATCH: Signed on till 2023 – The Best of Timo Werner

With Timo Werner signing on with RB Leipzig till 2023, FOX Sports Asia takes a look back at the brilliance of the mercurial forward.

After another summer of being linked with a big-money move to one of Europe’s giants, Timo Werner committed his future to RB Leipzig at the weekend by signing a new contract till 2023.

The Best of RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner

And, just shortly after the deal was announced on Sunday, Werner showed the Leipzig fans what they can look forward to for another four years as he opened the scoring with a fine strike in a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

His contribution – his second in as many games – ensured Die Roten Bullen are one of five teams with a perfect start to the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign.

Having been hyped up in pre-season as genuine challengers to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the title, Leipzig have only enhanced their credentials in the opening fortnight.

While they have no shortage of contributors all over the park, it is clear that Werner is the biggest star at the Red Bull Arena and it is staggering to think he is still only 23 considering he is now in his 7th full season as a professional.

Having burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old with Stuttgart, he made a remarkable 103 appearances in his first three seasons before earning a move to an ambitious Leipzig outfit.

Since then, his trajectory has been firmly upwards with Werner netting 63 goals in 117 matches for the club since the 2016/17 season.

Already their second highest scorer of all time, and trailing Daniel Frahn by just 25 goals, Werner should establish himself as a genuine Leipzig legend by the time the summer of 2023 comes around.